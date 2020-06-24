Watch the rise and fall of Blockbuster Video in under four minutes

The first Blockbuster Video location was opened in 1985, in Dallas, Texas, by Sandy and David Cook. David pulled together the scratch for the startup by selling off the assets of one of the subsidiaries of an oil services business that he owned. Once the Cooks saw the insane amount of cash their first store was bringing in, they said buh-bye to the oil industry entirely in order to focus on Please be Kind, Rewind stickers, full-time. Game rentals became a thing for them, in 1987 (after taking Nintendo to court to secure the privilege of being able to rent out their hardware and games). by 2004, there were 9,094 Blockbuster locations, worldwide. Thanks to cable networks offering video-on-demand and streaming and rental services like Netflix and the Apple iTunes Store drinking their milkshake, the number of Blockbuster locations began to decrease. By 2014, the last 300 corporate stores, owned by Blockbuster, had shut down. A few franchisees held out—for a while.
Today, there's only one Blockbuster Video left on the whole damn planet, located in Bend, Oregon. While this video only details Blockbuster's locations within the continental United States, its a hell of a thing to see just how many there were until streaming video took them (almost) all down.
Image via Wikipedia Commons
• A 1.2 mile (2km) wide circle of large shafts was found, measuring over 10 meters wide and 5 meters deep. • The holes surround the ancient settlement of Durrington Walls, 2 miles (3km) from Stonehenge. • Tests suggest the earthworks are Neolithic, excavated over 4,500 years ago.
Today is Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the long-delayed emancipation of enslaved Black people in Texas on June 19, 1865. In the New Yorker, historian and Columbia University journalism professor Jelani Cobb writes that, “Emancipation is a marker of progress for white Americans, not black ones.” From the New Yorker: […] Juneteenth exists as a counterpoint […]
Irene Triplett’s father fought in the civil war as a young man and remarried as an elderly senior. Triplett, born 1930, inherited his veterans’ benefits due to her own disabilities. With her death at 90, the U.S. government closes the books on the last outstanding civil war pension. MSN: Pvt. Triplett married Elida Hall in […]
If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […]
Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […]
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]