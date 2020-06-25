Former GOP Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina endoses Joe Biden

Four years ago, Carly Fiorina was Ted Cruz's running mate in the 2016 GOP primaries. This time around, however, the Republican businesswoman is voting for Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate.
Fiorina is not going to keep quiet, write in another candidate, or vote third-party. “I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” she told me, in an interview that can be heard in full on the latest episode of The Ticket. “And elections are binary choices.” She struggled with the decision, and whether to go public. But she said that this struggle is one Republicans need to have—including those who have rationalized supporting Trump despite their disagreements, because of some of his policies or judicial appointments.
“As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box. You know, it’s a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country,” she said. “I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts.”
U.S. Representaive Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has lost his legal battle to unmask a fictional cow on Twitter. Though the case made news of Nunes’ narcissism, it was months before a judge could bring an end to his thin-skinned legal shenanigans. It was an exercise in censorship, in chilling criticism with the expensive prospect of defending […]
A NYT/Siena poll puts Joe Biden 14 points ahead of Donald Trump, leading him 50% to 36%. The margin has widened to cut into Trump’s firewall of white voters, suggesting a growing rejection of his approach to Covid and race. Joseph R. Biden Jr. has taken a commanding lead over President Trump in the 2020 […]
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the US Representative for New York’s fourteenth district, faced a well-funded “centrist” challenger in this year’s Democratic primary. Though Michelle Caruso-Cabrera couldn’t match Ocasio-Cortez’s fundraising, she was backed by Wall Street players and some of New York’s richest, who thought she had a genuine chance of overcoming the left-leaning congresswoman. On the day, […]
We may not have Hollywood blockbusters back yet and the fall television season may be on hold until 2021, but somebody forgot to tell video game makers that COVID-19 was supposed to shut down the gaming world. On the contrary, gamers have been feasting on announcements of huge events still to come this year, including […]
Note-taking is more than just cribbing information so it’s easier to study for a test later. Notes are taken by active learners engaging with the information. In fact, the act of taking notes is actually internalizing that information with the learner. Students who take notes are actually seven times more likely to remember those facts […]
Back in March, when we were all being asked to stay in our homes for God knows how long, you probably thought about a whole host of tasks you’d love to accomplish with all this new-found downtime in your house. Like many, maybe you thought this would be a good opportunity to plow through that […]