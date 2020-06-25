How could anyone resist this 7-inch model of a Murder Hornet?

Every part is articulated, from the antennae to the stinger. Articulated mandibles and mouth parts have been faithfully recreated. The large compound eyes are made of transparent material to enhance the vibrant coloration. The abdomen is also posable, and the body can be bent forward into an aggressive pose. The wasp's greatest weapon, its venomous stinger, can be retracted without replacing any parts. Wings are folded in its default pose, but can be replaced to recreate in-flight poses. Legs come equipped with joints for recreating various poses. Leg joints can be replaced with a fixed joint for better displayability. Includes a Display base, allowing you to choose between two types of GEO arms to securely display in both default and in-flight poses.

Revoltech's 7-in model of the Vespa mandarinia (aka murder hornet) looks amazing. It's $105, but if you are a true murder hornet aficionado it's a pittance.

Hotel bedbugs face severe food shortage Hotel occupancy rates have dropped by 50% to 80% around the country. Many hotels have shut down completely during the pandemic. This is bad news not only for hoteliers but for bedbugs, which depend on a human blood to stay alive. According to the travel website Your Mileage May Vary, young bedbugs start to die […] READ THE REST

Scientists cook with bug butter made from insects Fat from black soldier fly larvae is a “sustainable and healthy alternative to butter,” according to scientists at Ghent University in Belgium. According their research though, you can’t go with more than half bug butter before it starts to taste suspect or downright foul. From Ghent University: “The ecological footprint of an insect is much […] READ THE REST

Watch a tsetse fly birth a shockingly big larva. Gross! Amazing! And you thought you felt full. Check out this female tsetse fly push out a larva fat with its momma’s milk. From Deep Look: Mammalian moms aren’t the only ones to deliver babies and feed them milk. Tsetse flies, the insects best known for transmitting sleeping sickness, do it too. (UC Davis medical entomologist Geoff […] READ THE REST

Odds are, your grill is disgusting and a wire brush won’t help but the Q-Swiper can At some point this summer, we’ve all got our fingers crossed that we’ll be out on a patio, basking in a gorgeous day and smelling the delicious char of burgers, steaks, chicken, and other succulent meats grilling to perfection. But before that day happens, it’s probably time to consider the state of that grill. Actually, […] READ THE REST

If you’ve had dreams of crafting your own video game, this training can make that dream a reality We may not have Hollywood blockbusters back yet and the fall television season may be on hold until 2021, but somebody forgot to tell video game makers that COVID-19 was supposed to shut down the gaming world. On the contrary, gamers have been feasting on announcements of huge events still to come this year, including […] READ THE REST