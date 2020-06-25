Internet fixes botched art restoration with glorious results

The Royal Academy of Arts gave the Internet permission to improve that recent botched art restoration in Spain. Behold some of their truly inspired re-works:

Woman received Amazon box filled with narcotics and a form from the Drug Enforcement Administration A woman in Glendale, California opened an Amazon box she was expecting but was surprised by the contents: numerous bottles of narcotics like oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine, along with an invoice from the Drug Enforcement Administration. From KABC-TV: “Let me be clear, this package was not sent by DEA and these drugs were never in […] READ THE REST

Distillery accidentally sold gin bottles filled with hand sanitizer Like many boozemakers, Apollo Bay Distillery in Victoria, Australia pivoted their production from alcoholic beverages to hand sanitizer when COVID-19 hit. Unfortunately though, nine bottles of their SS Casino Gin were sold that contained hand sanitizer as opposed to the alcoholic drink. The company announced a recall and so far six of the bottles have […] READ THE REST

Nieman Marcus files for bankruptcy Upscale department store chain Nieman Marcus today filed for bankruptcy protection, the fanciest retailer to fail so far during the coronavirus pandemic. Creditors hope to have the company solvent again next year. Though knocked out by the lockdown, the company was already sickly after years of private equity buyouts and its own general decrepitude. At […] READ THE REST

