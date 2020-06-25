"Pokémon Go grandpa" has 64 smartphones attached to his bicycle

In 2018, Taipei resident Chen San-yuan, 72, had attached 15 smartphones to his bicycle so he could play numerous games of Pokemon Go at once. Dubbed the "Pokémon Go grandpa,” he has upped his game with a new total of 64 mobile phones in his array. Gotta catch 'em all, I guess.

The phrase 危險行為請勿模仿 in the caption translates as: "Do not imitate dangerous behavior."

(via The Verge)