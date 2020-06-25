Skin whitening cream to be made less racist by changing its name

Unilever, the $143.8 billion vampire squid of toiletries and snacks, is promising to remove the word "fair" from the name of its skin-whitening cream "Fair and Lovely". It will also stop calling it whitening cream in marketing materials. Racism solved!

"We recognise that the use of the words 'fair', 'white' and 'light' suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don't think is right, and we want to address this."

"The brand has never been and is not a bleaching product," Unilever added.

The consumer goods giant also said that it had removed before-and-after impressions and "shade guides" on Fair & Lovely packaging in 2019. The skin care range is sold across countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand and Pakistan.

Unilever's move comes as cosmetics firms around the world reassess their product lines and marketing strategies in light of the Black Lives Matters movement, sparked by George Floyd's death.