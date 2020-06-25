Splatter screens are welcome addition to frying pans

Anytime I fry something that requires oil, I cover the pan with a splatter screen. It keeps droplets of hot oil from shooting out of the pan while at the same time allowing steam to escape. It also doubles as a colander. The one I use is excellent .

