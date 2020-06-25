Splatter screens are welcome addition to frying pans

Anytime I fry something that requires oil, I cover the pan with a splatter screen. It keeps droplets of hot oil from shooting out of the pan while at the same time allowing steam to escape. It also doubles as a colander. The one I use is excellent.
I bought a USB microscope a few years ago because I wanted to examine kitchen knife edges after I sharpen them using different sharpeners. I’m still having fun with it. The tiny millipede in the video above is in a cup the size of a penny. Here are some images I’ve captured so far: Groovy […]
These Ray-O-Vac LED penlights have a clip so you can pull them from your pocket and entertain your cats on a moment’s notice. It uses one AAA battery, included, and is surprisingly bright given the size.
I almost always wear Native Jefferson shoes, which don’t require socks. On those rare occasions when socks are called for, I wear these no-show socks. They sit well below the top of most shoes, and they have some little silicone rubber stripes above the heel that keep them from slipping.
At some point this summer, we’ve all got our fingers crossed that we’ll be out on a patio, basking in a gorgeous day and smelling the delicious char of burgers, steaks, chicken, and other succulent meats grilling to perfection. But before that day happens, it’s probably time to consider the state of that grill. Actually, […]
We may not have Hollywood blockbusters back yet and the fall television season may be on hold until 2021, but somebody forgot to tell video game makers that COVID-19 was supposed to shut down the gaming world. On the contrary, gamers have been feasting on announcements of huge events still to come this year, including […]
Note-taking is more than just cribbing information so it’s easier to study for a test later. Notes are taken by active learners engaging with the information. In fact, the act of taking notes is actually internalizing that information with the learner. Students who take notes are actually seven times more likely to remember those facts […]