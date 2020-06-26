Daughter of GOP candidate begs "Please for the love of God do not vote for my dad"

Robert Regan is a Republican candidate for a Michigan State House seat. One person who will not be voting for him is his daughter, Stephanie Regan. In a recent post to Twitter she wrote, "if you're in Michigan and 18 + please for the love of god do not vote for my dad for State Rep tell everyone." Her tweet has been retweeted over 37,000 times, and has received almost 183,000 likes.

Robert Regan, who is seeking the GOP nomination, says his daughter has become indoctrinated with radical ideas while at college.

