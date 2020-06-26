Gentleman crashes his Lamborghini 20 minutes after buying it

A gentleman in West Yorkshire, England, shelled out around $200,000 for a 20-minute drive in a Lamborghini. The new sports car owner then totaled it on a highway.

In all fairness, however, the car supposedly had "mechanical failure," according to the BBC, and suddenly stopped on the road. It was then hit from behind by a van, and crumpled up like a discarded aluminum can.

Image: West Yorkshire Police