/ Rob Beschizza / 6:51 am Fri Jun 26, 2020

Saxophone played into an empty pipeline

Armin Küpper offers up some Pipelinefunk: "Saxophone jam using a pipeline as natural delay and reverb"
When I was preparing for my recording session on the tube, I got a visitor here and gave a little spontaneous concert."

Here's Somewhere Over The Rainbow:

And here with a guitar: