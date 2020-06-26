The BentoStack PowerHub 5000 stacks all your Apple device needs together seamlessly

For those versed in world cultures, the bento box is a pretty familiar item. Used for centuries in Japan and exported to countries like Taiwan and Korea, the bento is a neatly arranged organizer for on-the-go meals. For adults going to work or kids going to school, your bento holds rice or noodles, fish or meat, and vegetables, all in one easy to pack and carry box.

That’s the overarching principle behind the creation of Function 101’s BentoStack collection, an array of tech organizers built around the Bento idea for packing, storing, and transporting all your Apple devices and accessories.

And the BentoStack PowerHub 5000 is the flagship of the line, a compact organizer that seeks to handle virtually all your Apple device needs in one minimalistic, cute little package.

At less than 8 inches long, the BentoStack almost looks like a pencil case from the outside, but once you pop the lid, it’s an Apple-ready service station, including an 8-port type-C hub, a Qi-enabled wireless charger, and power battery and several compartments for storing all your cables, connectors and other accessories.

The BentoStack cover is home to the 5,000mAh power bank with its own certified Qi charging pad for wireless charge-ups of any iPhone models from the iPhone 8 to the latest iPhone 11 and XR. And in case you’re rocking an older iPhone, no worries -- this also houses a USB-A port to traditional charging of all iPhones, iPad, and even Apple Watches.

Inside, you reach the Type-C hub, including room to attach...well, virtually anything all at once. The hub includes one port for delivering power via USB-C, one USB-C 3.0 port, a pair of USB-A 3.0 ports as well as hookups for SD, MicroSD, HDMI 4K and even old school 3.5mm audio connections. The top of the hub also includes a slightly dimpled tray for holding various items, as well as a magnetic holder to lock an Apple 2 Pencil into place.

And under that, you’ll also find 3 custom storage spaces with adjustable sliding dividers so you can neatly carry your included charging cables, maybe a pair of AirPods, an adapter and more.

All of these components fit together seamlessly to take up a minimum of space. You can even slide the included silicone strap into place to keep the whole box together so nothing jostles around while you’re out and about.

Regularly $159.99, this sleek BentoStack PowerHub 5000 now 37 percent off at just $99.95.

Prices are subject to change.

