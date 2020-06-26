The story behind Yello's "Oh Yeah," famously used in Ferris Bueller's Day Off

In 1985, Swiss synthpop duo Yello's quirky dance track "Oh Yeah" became ubiquitous on US radio after being used in the classic high school film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Above, Great Big Story shares the story of Oh Yeah straight from the mouths of the musicians, Boris Blank and Dieter Meier. Hear the whole track below. Ch-ka ch-ka.

And for a little more Yello, here's "The Race" from 1988: