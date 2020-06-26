The trailer to Asimov's Foundation sure looks grand

The first trailer to Apple TV+'s series adaption of Isaac Asimov's Foundation is certainly gorgeous eye candy. It remains a mystery how they plan to adapt such an immense and complex space opera, but... fingers (toes and tentacles) remain crossed.

On Quinn's Ideas, he offers his reaction to the trailer and discusses both this series and the forthcoming Dune film.

Here's a decent little backgrounder on Foundation.

Image: YouTube