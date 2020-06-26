/ Mark Frauenfelder / 12:49 pm Fri Jun 26, 2020

This is the best pot scrubber

After trying out a lot of different scrub brushes, I think the OXO Good Grips scrub brush is the best. I prefer this palm-style brush to brushes with a handle because I can really bear down on the pots and pans. It's comfortable to hold and the bristles hold up well to rough treatment. I wish the brush was available via Subscribe and Save, because I'd get a new one every three months.