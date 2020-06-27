This magnetic media enthusiast built an 8-track tape "walkman"

Over at r/cassetteculture, contributor TctclBacon shares this image of a wonderfully ridiculous homemade 8-track "walkman" they built from an old Realistic brand home deck.

"When my local makerspace reopens I plan to 3D print a housing for the back to properly store the electronics and batteries, just to make it look more streamlined and less sketchy," TctclBacon writes.

As one commenter notes, adding a cassette adapter would make the carrier a "true hipster king."