Wife trolls husband for a month with Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill"

"Slight Incline/Very Scary" Caution signs go up around Brooklyn, NY The comedy duo known as The Good Liars has placed these caution signs around Brooklyn to thoughtfully alert residents to the great hazards of slightly slopping (and very slippery and scary) ramps. We put some caution signs up on ramps around Brooklyn on behalf of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ALOpw2F7ev — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) June 14, […] READ THE REST

Watch the hosts of a Star Trek public access TV show deal with a rash of prank calls (1993) In 1993, Trekkers took to public access cable television channel Citytv in Toronto with Ten Forward, a talk show all about Star Trek. In the above collection of clips, the hosts calmly deal with “weenoid” prank callers who apparently plagued the show. Note the fellow’s finger expertly poised on the phone’s “disconnect” button. (via r/ObscureMedia) READ THE REST

Two brilliant Zoom background pranks Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting. pic.twitter.com/Rl2AsjfZ7V — Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) April 3, 2020 Prankster creativity from video producer Dan Crowd (above) and motion graphics designer Metehan Korkmazel. I had the same like multiple instances of me hanging around. pic.twitter.com/05G4KDXNGY — Metehan Korkmazel (@korkmazelm) […] READ THE REST

