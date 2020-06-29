Grandpa Witmer's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer

The kind of peanut butter I buy from Trader Joe's separates into two layers. The oil is on top, and the solid stuff is on the bottom. It's hard to mix with a knife or spoon. The oil is likely to spill on the counter or splash on my clothes. This hand-powered stirrer does a great job. I bought the model with a lid that fits my brand of peanut butter. The stirring rod slips through a rubber hole in the lid, and when I remove it, the rubber hole squeegees the peanut butter off so there's no mess.
After trying out a lot of different scrub brushes, I think the OXO Good Grips scrub brush is the best. I prefer this palm-style brush to brushes with a handle because I can really bear down on the pots and pans. It’s comfortable to hold and the bristles hold up well to rough treatment. I […]
Anytime I fry something that requires oil, I cover the pan with a splatter screen. It keeps droplets of hot oil from shooting out of the pan while at the same time allowing steam to escape. It also doubles as a colander. The one I use is excellent.
I bought a USB microscope a few years ago because I wanted to examine kitchen knife edges after I sharpen them using different sharpeners. I’m still having fun with it. The tiny millipede in the video above is in a cup the size of a penny. Here are some images I’ve captured so far: Groovy […]
