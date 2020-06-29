Grandpa Witmer's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer

I don't know who Grandpa Witmer is, but around our compound, he's a SubGenius ShorDurPerSav and a Discordian Saint. We use Saint Witmer's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer to mix peanut butter quickly and without a mess.

The kind of peanut butter I buy from Trader Joe's separates into two layers. The oil is on top, and the solid stuff is on the bottom. It's hard to mix with a knife or spoon. The oil is likely to spill on the counter or splash on my clothes. This hand-powered stirrer does a great job. I bought the model with a lid that fits my brand of peanut butter. The stirring rod slips through a rubber hole in the lid, and when I remove it, the rubber hole squeegees the peanut butter off so there's no mess.