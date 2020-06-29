IRS says U.S. taxpayers must file return by July 15 or ask for extension

U.S. taxpayers can request filing an extension to October 15th from July 15th

If are a United States taxpayer, listen up. You must file your 2019 tax return by July 15 or file for an automatic extension to October 15, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Federal income taxes are normally due by April 15, but the deadline was delayed this year by three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More: Reuters.