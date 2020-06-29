/ David Pescovitz / 9:35 am Mon Jun 29, 2020

Japanese railway melodies played on pocket calculators

Chiptune musician @atarimae_400 learned that the jingles played at some Japanese railway stations sound similar to the tones generated by a certain model of pocket calculator. So @atarimae_400 performed some of the melodies on his own adding machines.

As Kraftwerk sang, "I'm the operator with my pocket calculator."