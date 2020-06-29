Los Angeles County beaches CLOSED for 4th of July weekend as coronavirus spikes

Officials in Los Angeles have ordered all beaches in the county closed over the Independence Day Holiday, in hopes of slowing the accelerating coronavirus pandemic in Southern California.

All beaches, piers, bike paths, and public access points to the Pacific coast in L.A. County will be closed to the public from July 3 to July 6.

Today, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors announced the closure of our beaches, piers, beach bike paths, and beach access points beginning 7/3/2020 through 7/6/2020. The LHS Beach Team will be patrolling the beaches throughout the weekend...https://t.co/N2Mb1ETR2A pic.twitter.com/251bXVSuTP — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) June 29, 2020

IMAGE: Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

BREAKING: All L.A. County beaches ordered CLOSED for 4th of July weekend 7/3 through 7/6. This new order makes it illegal to trespass at these locations and is punishable by law to include, but not limited to, a $1000 fine. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 29, 2020

#BREAKING LA County beaches ordered closed for Fourth of July weekend All beaches, piers, bike paths, access points closed to public from 7/3-7/6 https://t.co/SxkEek5ctZ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 29, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: LA County CLOSING beaches for the 4th of July weekend. More on Eyewitness News at 4pm, just minutes away, on ABC7. — Jovana Lara (@abc7jovana) June 29, 2020

Supervisor Janice Hahn tells KNX 1070 News live on-air Monday afternoon that they have decided to close all of the LA County beaches for the July 4th weekend. https://t.co/DSKtgPCKpE — KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO (@KNX1070) June 29, 2020