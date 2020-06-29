/ Xeni Jardin / 4:51 pm Mon Jun 29, 2020

Los Angeles County beaches CLOSED for 4th of July weekend as coronavirus spikes

Officials in Los Angeles have ordered all beaches in the county closed over the Independence Day Holiday, in hopes of slowing the accelerating coronavirus pandemic in Southern California.

All beaches, piers, bike paths, and public access points to the Pacific coast in L.A. County will be closed to the public from July 3 to July 6.

