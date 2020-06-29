Mysterious group carrying suitcases spotted at UK reservoir

Police in West Sussex, England responded last week to reports that around 50 people carrying suitcases were spotted walking towards Ardingly Reservoir. Part of the reservoir is a nature reserve popular for organized watersports, fishing, and birding.
"“An area search carried out and the team could not locate anyone with suitcases…most bizarre," tweeted Inspector Darren Taylor.
I wonder if anyone saw Wilford Brimley in the area.
(Evening Express via Anomalist)
image: Antiquary (CC BY 4.0)
Tourist Steve Challice, from Southampton in England, thought he was merely taking a photo of a “big fish” in Loch Ness while on holiday in Scotland.
This is not something iguana see when I’m at a pizza restaurant.
Okay, so what’s the mystery filling?
