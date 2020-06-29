Randy Rainbow's delightful new ditty: Cover Your Freakin' Face!

Randy Rainbow is back at it with another fabulous show tune: "Cover Your Freakin' Face." Brilliant, as always.

Randy Rainbow's "Bunker Boy" pokes fun at Trump hiding out Randy Rainbow is burning Don down in “The Bunker Boy,” his latest song parody! YT Commenter: Trump: holds up a bible in front of protestors Randy: He acts like he knows how to read. GO RAINBOW!!! screengrab via Randy Rainbow/YouTube READ THE REST

