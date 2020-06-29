St Louis couple point guns at peaceful protestors on street by mansion

The photos show an angry white couple, barefoot on the lawn of their mansion, pointing guns at predominantly black protestors marching on the sidewalk and street nearby. In an age of reputation-ruining mistakes, this one – the man and woman are well-known in their community – might have more profound consequences.
The mansion is in a gated community, but the street is not the mansion owners' property. Moreover, people who threaten others with guns in Missouri, even trespassers, are often charged with crimes. The Black Lives Matter march took that route, according to reports, because protestors were calling upon the city's mayor to resign and she lives nearby.
Laurie Skrivan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch covered the march and a small part of her definitive shot is cropped above. I think Laurie should win a Pulitzer: a crazed, bug-eyed white lady, saturday night special in-hand, shrieking at protesting black people getting too close to her mansion as her khaki-encased husband lurks in the background with a semi-automatic rifle. (It also takes real courage to point a long lens at people behaving like this.)
Truly (via Twitter) the stuff of nightmares:
To distract from news that he was sitting on intelligence that the Russian military had posted a bounty on U.S. and U.K. soldiers, Trump tweeted a video of one of this supporters yelling “white power”. He left it up for several hours, then deleted the tweet, claiming that he “did not hear the one statement […]
This video from Ken Burns, featuring James Baldwin, will help you to call bullshit on anyone trying to tell you that tearing down a monument to racism is tearing down history. Image via Wikipedia Commons
“House approves sweeping police overhaul from Democrats, responding to national outcry over George Floyd’s death.” — AP
