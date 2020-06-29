Toy hot rod car restoration

It took a lot of time and tools to restore this corroded 1960s tin toy car into one that looks brand new.

Here's a hint for watching restoration videos like this: most of the restoration processes shown in the videos are shown in time-lapse, and you can speed them up even more by playing the videos at double speed. You won't miss out on anything and, in this case, you will save yourself 10 minutes.