/ Rob Beschizza / 5:34 am Mon Jun 29, 2020

Trump tweets video of supporter yelling "white power"

To distract from news that he was sitting on intelligence that the Russian military had posted a bounty on U.S. and U.K. soldiers, Trump tweeted a video of one of this supporters yelling "white power". He left it up for several hours, then deleted the tweet, claiming that he "did not hear the one statement made on the video" while continuing to praise the "tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters."