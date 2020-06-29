Trump tweets video of supporter yelling "white power"

To distract from news that he was sitting on intelligence that the Russian military had posted a bounty on U.S. and U.K. soldiers , Trump tweeted a video of one of this supporters yelling "white power" . He left it up for several hours, then deleted the tweet, claiming that he "did not hear the one statement made on the video" while continuing to praise the "tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters."

Native Americans to protest Trump's trip to Mount Rushmore Impeached and obviously unfit acting U.S. president Donald Trump plans to kick off the Fourth of July holiday with pageantry and photo ops at Mount Rushmore. Native Americans who view the monument as a desecration of land stolen violently from tribes say they plan to protest. READ THE REST

