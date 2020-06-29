Watch: Family on a boat rescues a bear whose head is trapped in a container

This family was fishing on Marshmiller Lake in Wisconsin when they came across this bear cub swimming with a plastic container stuck on its head. Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.

Kayaker who spelled out HELP with sticks was rescued by NYPD helicopter A kayaker was found early this morning after lighting a fire and spelling out the words HELP with sticks and twigs. An no, he wasn’t on some speck of an island in the South Pacific, but rather, a remote island in Jamaica Bay, New York. NYPD Aviation rescued the man, in good condition, who had […] READ THE REST

Rescue video of stranded kayaker who spelled out HELP with sticks on tiny island The New York Police Department released this video from their rescue of a kayaker who got stranded on a tiny island in the Jamaica Bay estuary off the western tip of Long Island, New York. According to a tweet from NYPD Special Ops, the man, missing for 12 hours, “signaled for help by starting a […] READ THE REST

Topic is an international favorites streaming service that’s on sale for just $2.50 a month When you sit down on your couch to watch TV, the volume of options is truly staggering. However, a strange thing happens once you start cycling through page after page of Netflix suggestions and Amazon options. You invariably find yourself constantly considering the same set of giant Hollywood blockbuster films and major US television network […] READ THE REST

Type with your voice with this genius note taking app Back in the ancient times of the 1980s, if you wanted your thoughts quickly translated into text and didn’t want to spend all day transcribing all those meticulously archived notes yourself, you either needed to hire a secretary or a stenographer. Now, rather than spending thousands of dollars a year on an ultra-fast typist, technology […] READ THE REST