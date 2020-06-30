25% of gym-goers say they will never return to a fitness club

A survey of 2000 adults who exercise twice a week or more said they will never return to a gym. Only one-third said they will retain their gym membership, but said they will go less frequently than before the pandemic.

The covidiots among those surveyed were divided into two camps: 26% said that they will not go to any gym that requires face masks. Another 29% said they are against masks, but wear one if the gym requires it.

Image: Jumpstory / CC0