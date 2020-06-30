"Old rubber boots": Fetish video or performance art?

Watch this head-spinning video of interconnected Olympic acrobatics Donato Sansone “Concatenation 2” film connects a series of acrobatic Olympic athletes’ jumps, spins, and dives into “a series of interconnected things or events,” which is the definition of “concatenation.” This delightfully disorienting video is a sequel to Sansone’s original “Concatenation” film here. (via Colossal) READ THE REST

This is New York City in 1993... in HD This footage was captured from a demo tape used by home entertainment dealers showing off the high quality of the new D-Theater (D-VHS) digital video recording. Enabling the recording and display of HD content, D-Theater/D-VHS was the VHS videocassette format’s last gasp. From Youtube Pedant: In 2002 D-Theater launched in the US – the dealers […] READ THE REST

