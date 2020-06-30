"Old rubber boots": Fetish video or performance art?

"Have fun at home with my old rubber boots," the creator writes.
Avant-garde performance art or fetish video? You decide.
One commenter's rave review: "Nice boots. Rubber seems to be very soft."
(via r/DeepIntoYouTube)
"Have fun at home with my old rubber boots," the creator writes.
Avant-garde performance art or fetish video? You decide.
One commenter's rave review: "Nice boots. Rubber seems to be very soft."
(via r/DeepIntoYouTube)
Donato Sansone “Concatenation 2” film connects a series of acrobatic Olympic athletes’ jumps, spins, and dives into “a series of interconnected things or events,” which is the definition of “concatenation.” This delightfully disorienting video is a sequel to Sansone’s original “Concatenation” film here. (via Colossal)
“Hi, Lloyd. Little slow tonight, isn’t it?” Deepfake auteur Ctrl Shift Face presents Jim Carrey in… The Shining. (Thanks, Jeff Cross!)
This footage was captured from a demo tape used by home entertainment dealers showing off the high quality of the new D-Theater (D-VHS) digital video recording. Enabling the recording and display of HD content, D-Theater/D-VHS was the VHS videocassette format’s last gasp. From Youtube Pedant: In 2002 D-Theater launched in the US – the dealers […]
The saying goes that everyone is looking to build a better mousetrap. In the case of Elementor, they decided to take a swing at WordPress, the platform used to build a third of the world’s websites, and make it better. Four years later, there are already three million sites using Elementor, a WP plug-in which […]
Whether you’re working from home or working from the office, a few elements of the grind are universal. Emails never stop. Meetings go on way too long. And a bad monitor makes your day monumentally more difficult to tolerate. Staring at a screen that’s too small or isn’t bright or sharp enough can be enough […]
When you sit down on your couch to watch TV, the volume of options is truly staggering. However, a strange thing happens once you start cycling through page after page of Netflix suggestions and Amazon options. You invariably find yourself constantly considering the same set of giant Hollywood blockbuster films and major US television network […]