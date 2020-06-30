/ David Pescovitz / 8:41 am Tue Jun 30, 2020

"Old rubber boots": Fetish video or performance art?

"Have fun at home with my old rubber boots," the creator writes.

Avant-garde performance art or fetish video? You decide.

One commenter's rave review: "Nice boots. Rubber seems to be very soft."

(via r/DeepIntoYouTube)