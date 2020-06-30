Europe bans travelers from US over Covid fears

Europe is reopening its borders to travelers as the coronavirus pandemic subsides in most developed countries. But not to those coming from the U.S., where the virus's spread remains largely unchecked.
Most travelers from the United States will be barred from entering the European Union after it reopens its borders Wednesday because the coronavirus is still far too prevalent in the U.S., European officials announced Tuesday.
The E.U.'s 27 members have been drawing up a list of countries whose virus levels are deemed low enough to allow people from those places to travel into the bloc, which has been mostly sealed off since March.
Europe was a hotbed of coronavirus infection, with Italy hosting the earliest outbreaks in the west and the UK and Spain ending up suffering the worst per-capita numbers in the world. But infection rates there are now very low, compared the the U.S., which only briefly "flattened the curve" and is now experiencing its highest per-day infection rates since the pandemic began. The list of acceptable travel origins is only 15 countries and will be reviewed every two weeks, say officials.
The Financial Times’ latest chart of newly confirmed cases by state per capita, represented as a seven-day rolling average, suggests that the best place to go on vacation this summer is your own bed. There are concerns, however, that reported Covid-19 deaths are not capturing the true impact of coronavirus on mortality around the world. […]
The Supreme Court ruled friday that lockdown rules during the Covid-19 pandemic do not place an unconstitutional burden on free speech. The court’s four liberals were joined by chief justice John Roberts to form a 5-4 majority over the other conservative justices; the case concerned a church’s right to fill the pews after California governor […]
The U.S. death toll of those killed by Covid19 passed 100,000 today, according to The New York Times. Johns Hopkins’ tracker, which does not include U.S. deaths aboard cruise ships, placed the death toll at 99,783 on Wednesday. The toll is short of the true total, say experts, but the milestone, arbitrary as it is, […]
