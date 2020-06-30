Mysterious hole appears in the floor of a 175-year-old New England house, attempting to swallow the owner

In what is definitely not the start of a modern HP Lovecraft adaptation, a new resident was moving into a house in Guilford, Connecticut that was built in 1843. A mysterious hole appeared in the floor and, according to local police, the man fell, "into the abyss of a 20-30ft well, splashing into extremely cold water that was well over the victim’s head."

As WTNH News explained, this gaping hole was a well, actually, which was likely outside of the house when it was originally built. An addition to the house was built in 1981, but the opening to the well wasn't very well-covered — there was no subfloor or well cap, just some hardwood floorboards placed across the top of it.

The victim was pulled up on a rope by firefighters after 25 minutes in the freezing well water, and is said to have only sustained minor injuries. Whether he's been possessed by some ancient Lovecraftian evil that buried in that well long ago has yet to be discerned.

Image via Guilford Police Department Facebook