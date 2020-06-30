Mysterious hole appears in the floor of a 175-year-old New England house, attempting to swallow the owner

In what is definitely not the start of a modern HP Lovecraft adaptation, a new resident was moving into a house in Guilford, Connecticut that was built in 1843. A mysterious hole appeared in the floor and, according to local police, the man fell, "into the abyss of a 20-30ft well, splashing into extremely cold water that was well over the victim’s head."
As WTNH News explained, this gaping hole was a well, actually, which was likely outside of the house when it was originally built. An addition to the house was built in 1981, but the opening to the well wasn't very well-covered — there was no subfloor or well cap, just some hardwood floorboards placed across the top of it.
The victim was pulled up on a rope by firefighters after 25 minutes in the freezing well water, and is said to have only sustained minor injuries. Whether he's been possessed by some ancient Lovecraftian evil that buried in that well long ago has yet to be discerned.
Person rescued after falling through floor, into deep well inside historic Guilford home [Alex Ceneviva / WTNH]
Police: Resident plummeted into ‘abyss’ below 177-year-old New England home [Frank O'Laughlin / WHDH]
Image via Guilford Police Department Facebook
Every year (20190, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2007, 2005) Bruce Sterling and Jon Lebkowsky conduct a public salon with the users of The WELL on the "State of the World." It's always one of the highlights of the new year for me, and this year (which Sterling calls the first year in his […]
For decades, the WELL has rung in the new year with a weeks-long public discussion led by Jon Lebkowsky and Bruce Sterling (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2007, 2005, etc).
Every year, Bruce Sterling and Jon Lebkowsky take to The Well and conduct a weeks-long, wide-ranging "state of the world" discussion, trying to dig through to the zeitgeist's bedrock, taking questions from all comers (you don't need to be a WELL member to read, and you can send your questions in to Jonl).
The saying goes that everyone is looking to build a better mousetrap. In the case of Elementor, they decided to take a swing at WordPress, the platform used to build a third of the world’s websites, and make it better. Four years later, there are already three million sites using Elementor, a WP plug-in which […]
Whether you’re working from home or working from the office, a few elements of the grind are universal. Emails never stop. Meetings go on way too long. And a bad monitor makes your day monumentally more difficult to tolerate. Staring at a screen that’s too small or isn’t bright or sharp enough can be enough […]
When you sit down on your couch to watch TV, the volume of options is truly staggering. However, a strange thing happens once you start cycling through page after page of Netflix suggestions and Amazon options. You invariably find yourself constantly considering the same set of giant Hollywood blockbuster films and major US television network […]