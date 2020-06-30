/ Gareth Branwyn / 3:14 pm Tue Jun 30, 2020

Rob Paulsen (voice of Pinky on Pinky and the Brain) critiques others doing his voices

Rob Paulsen, the voice of many notable animated characters (Pinky on Pinky and the Brain), Carl Wheezer (Jimmy Neutron), Yakko Warner and Dr. Scratchnsniff (Animaniacs), and many others, critiques others doing impressions of his voices. This is a decent workshop in character voice overs for animation.

Image: YouTube