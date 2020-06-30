Sacha Baron Cohen trolls conservative rally with racist sing-along

Dressed as a hillbilly, Sacha Baron Cohen pranked a conservative rally on Saturday, Variety confirms. The legendary British comedian got on stage at "March For Your Rights 3" in Olympia, Washington and hosted a sing-along — "getting some people in the crowd to sing racist lyrics about President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the 'Wuhan flu.'"

According to social media posts from the event’s organizers, Baron Cohen disguised himself as the leader of a political action committee who wanted to sponsor the rally. He brought his own security team who prevented organizers from kicking him off stage once he began singing and turning off the power to his microphone.

Once on stage and in disguise, Baron Cohen performed a song with a band and had members of the crowd repeat words back to him...

“Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Fauci don’t know his head from his ass. He must be smoking grass. I ain’t lying, it ain’t no jokes. Corona is a liberal hoax. Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do,” Baron Cohen sang.