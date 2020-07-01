After re-opening casinos, Nevada boasts fastest virus transmission rate the US

These are up-to-date values for Rt, a key measure of how fast the virus is growing. It’s the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. If Rt is above 1.0, the virus will spread quickly. When Rt is below 1.0, the virus will stop spreading.

