Australia's new logo looks like coronavirus stock art

It will directly replace the Australia Unlimited logo, which features two boomerangs forming the shape of Australia, and will primarily be used to represent the country during trade missions and business exchange programs such as Austrade's Landing Pad program.

Behold the new logo Australia shall henceforth use in its international branding efforts . It looks like coronavirus stock art and presumably cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

