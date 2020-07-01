/ Mark Frauenfelder / 2:36 pm Wed Jul 1, 2020

Clean your stuff with the OXO good grips deep clean brush set

Toothbrushes might seem like a good idea for scrubbing small areas, but they are not angled properly for the job and they wear out fast. The OXO good grips deep clean brush set has two brushes and a wiper blade designed for cleaning tile grout and other hard to reach areas.