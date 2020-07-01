Clean your stuff with the OXO good grips deep clean brush set

Toothbrushes might seem like a good idea for scrubbing small areas, but they are not angled properly for the job and they wear out fast. The OXO good grips deep clean brush set has two brushes and a wiper blade designed for cleaning tile grout and other hard to reach areas.

Every tool box needs a pair of screw removal pliers A screw with a stripped head can be difficult to remove. There are a number of ways to remove screws with stripped heads. Lifehacker has a nice article on this subject. My favorite method of removing a stuck/stripped screw is with a pair of screw removal pliers. They bite into the exposed sides of the […] READ THE REST

Grandpa Witmer's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer I don’t know who Grandpa Witmer is, but around our compound, he’s a SubGenius ShorDurPerSav and a Discordian Saint. We use Saint Witmer’s Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer to mix peanut butter quickly and without a mess. The kind of peanut butter I buy from Trader Joe’s separates into two layers. The oil is on top, […] READ THE REST

This is the best pot scrubber After trying out a lot of different scrub brushes, I think the OXO Good Grips scrub brush is the best. I prefer this palm-style brush to brushes with a handle because I can really bear down on the pots and pans. It’s comfortable to hold and the bristles hold up well to rough treatment. I […] READ THE REST

This 8-inch Japanese Style chef's knife might be your next step toward true culinary mastery “I probably use my chef’s knives more than any other tool in the kitchen.” – Bobby Flay, celebrity chef Cooking at home has taken on a whole new life in the wake of COVID-19, and even with restaurants slowly reopening across the US, there’s heavy reason to suspect that more of us preparing more meals […] READ THE REST

This app keeps all your online information safe and encrypted and keeps you from forgetting passwords More than half of you think the best way to manage your passwords is to just keep ‘em safely stashed away in your own noggin. Meanwhile, there are also bunches of you that favor saving passwords in your browser, putting them in a spreadsheet or just writing them down on a piece of paper or […] READ THE REST