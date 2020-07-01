Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct investigation

• Voice of America’s director and assistant director resign • White House April 10 newsletter falsely accused VOA of using taxpayer dollars to “promote foreign propaganda” • Two miserably failed right-wing filmmakers are taking control of VOA, four months before the 2020 election, and they’re bringing Sebastian Gorka in. What could possibly go wrong?
Opinion Editor James Bennet is out at the New York Times, resigning after the backlash to Sen. Tom Cotton’s column calling for a military crackdown on Americans protesting* police brutality. Mr. Bennet’s swift fall from one of the most powerful positions in American journalism comes as hundreds of thousands of people have marched in recent […]
