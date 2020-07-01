Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct investigation

What a surprise, top talent at Fox News fired for sexual misconduct. Again.

Ed Henry, host of 'America's Newsroom,' has been terminated by Fox News following an investigation into sexual misconduct.



The veteran anchor was fired after the network probed a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.”

Here's the internal Fox News memo from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace, via Aidan McLaughlin of Mediaite.

