The ClearUP can whisk away sinus pain from allergies in just 5 minutes

Allergies are brutal, affecting about 30 percent of all American adults. While many only saddle sufferers with mild irritations like coughing, sneezing, a runny nose or watering eyes, some symptoms can be even more intrusive and significantly more painful.
Sinus pressure is one of those unholy side effects, causing a pain that can stretch from the forehead to the nose to around the eyes to down through the teeth and jaw. And the pressure can make your entire face feel so tender that it almost feels like somebody hauled off and punched you in the face.
Sinus pain can be treated with over-the-counter or prescription drugs, but the ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief device is a new way of managing allergy-fueled sinus pain without the use of medication.
Users just need to glide the handheld bioelectrical device along the cheek, nose and brow bone. The ClearUP finds the areas of skin where low-current electrical stimulation can most easily penetrate to help break up sinus pain. Treatments take just five minutes and can last up to 6 hours.
In addition to being a chemical-free, non-invasive method for pain relief, the ClearUP is also incredibly portable with the reusable, rechargeable unit easily able to slip into your pocket or purse for use at home, work or on the road.
