The Lincoln Project's new ad: Navy Seal asks why Trump isn't "stomping the living shit out" of the Russians

In this latest Lincoln Project ad, "Betrayed," former US Navy Seal Dr. Dan Barkhuff says that months ago Trump chose to do nothing about Putin paying bounties for dead American soldiers in Afghanistan. "He chose to do nothing about it. Any commander-in-chief with a spine would be stomping the living shit out of some Russians right now."
The "pro-life, gun-owning veteran" says he "sees Trump for what he is: a coward." His best line is in the form of a question: "Mr. Trump, you're either a coward who can't stand up to an ex-KGB goon, or you're complicit -- which is it?"
The Lincoln Project, made up of Republicans against Trump, including Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway, is firing out anti-Trump ads as fast as Trump spits out hatred and lies. This one is one of their best yet.
