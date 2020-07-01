/ Xeni Jardin / 5:21 am Wed Jul 1, 2020

Trump says Russian bounty story is 'a made up Fake News Media Hoax ' (it is not)

Definitely not treasonous Trump tweeted today that the Russian bounty on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan story is a hoax.

It is not a hoax.

Tweeted the twaitor,

“No corroborating evidence to back reports.” Department of Defense. Do people still not understand that this is all a made up Fake News Media Hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party. I was never briefed because any info that they may have had did not rise to that level