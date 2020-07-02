After 48 Hours, only 15 players remain in the "Finger on the App" challenge

Yesterday I posted about Finger on the App, a game in which players must keep their finger on their smartphone screen (and occasionally move it to a new spot indicated by the app, to prevent cheating). The last person to keep their finger on the app wins a prize of up to $25,000. Over 48 hours later, 15 players are still vying for the prize. The game started with 1.3 million players. Yesterday morning about 80 players remained. As of now (12:55 p.m. Pacific time) 15 players are left.
MrBeast is keeping track of the activity.
Below, a "montage of people losing the $25k finger on the app challenge on livestream when viewers trick Siri to open."
A montage of people losing the $25k finger on the app challenge on livestream when viewers trick Siri to open. from r/Wellthatsucks
Image: Twitter
