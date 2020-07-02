"I am not throwing away this mask," Hamilton parody song

I am not throwing away this mask. I am not throwing away this mask. This really should be bipartisan. Come on now, how hard is it? I am not throwing away this mask.

After re-opening casinos, Nevada boasts fastest virus transmission rate the US As long as Sheldon Adelson keeps raking in gamblers’ losses, who cares about the body count? From Rt.live: These are up-to-date values for Rt, a key measure of how fast the virus is growing. It’s the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. If Rt is above 1.0, the virus will […] READ THE REST

This Republican strategist says "members of the Church of Secular Science" wear masks to prove superiority A few Republicans are starting to think that the germ theory of disease might have some merit to it, according to this Washington Post article. But GOP strategist Alex Castellanos thinks mask wearers have another purpose in mind: Alex Castellanos, a veteran Republican strategist, said the divide over whether to cover one’s face is, like […] READ THE REST

