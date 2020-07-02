/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:20 am Thu Jul 2, 2020

"I am not throwing away this mask," Hamilton parody song

This "Hamilton" parody song justifiably asks, "Can we maybe just all agree to wear a tiny flipping mask?!"

I am not throwing away this mask. I am not throwing away this mask. This really should be bipartisan. Come on now, how hard is it? I am not throwing away this mask.

screengrab via The Holderness Family/YouTube