NASA made a 10-year timelapse of the Sun

Is it hot in here...?
Watch ten years of the Sun doing its thing in this 61-minute-long high-def timelapse video. The footage comes from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) which captured an image of the Sun every 0.75 seconds from June 1, 2010 to June 1, 2020,. Impressive!
From its orbit in space around the Earth, SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years. This information has enabled countless new discoveries about the workings of our closest star and how it influences the solar system...
This 10-year time lapse showcases photos taken at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, which is an extreme ultraviolet wavelength that shows the Sun’s outermost atmospheric layer — the corona. Compiling one photo every hour, the movie condenses a decade of the Sun into 61 minutes. The video shows the rise and fall in activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions.
(RED)
screengrab via NASA Goddard
