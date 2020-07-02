Review of the fantastically complicated 9Barista stovetop espresso machine

Here's a half-section illustration from the 9Barista website so you can see what's going on. It has two boilers, a heat sink, a coiled heat exchanger, and a spring-loaded valve:

Taste test: what is the best supermarket instant coffee? Coffee expert James Hoffman tried a bunch of different supermarket instant coffees to find out which one tastes the best. He entered into the test with a strong bias against instant coffee for two reasons 1) “convenience, by and large, results in a sacrifice of quality,” and 2) “instant wants to be cheap.” But he […] READ THE REST

What happens if you drink two gallons of coffee? Your heart will race and your skin perspire, of course, but the real magic happens in your kidneys. Dr. Bernard Hsu reports on B.B., a 21 year old man presenting to the emergency room unconscious, having been found collapsed while studying for his final exams. Unfortunately, his worst subject just happened to be chemistry. READ THE REST

Should you put salt in your coffee? "Hopefully not, but maybe" James Hoffman, “the weird coffee guy,” looks at the benefits of adding salt to your coffee. Usually you shouldn’t do it, he says, unless your coffee has the bad kind of bitterness. That’s because ordinary table salt can mitigate bitter flavors. READ THE REST

The GOpure Pod Water Purifier is a whole new way to drink safe, clean water every time There was already enough concern about the healthy state of our drinking water before COVID-19. And while there’s no evidence that the coronavirus has ever been detected in the water supply, the general sense of fear surrounding any type of contamination is obviously at a fever pitch everywhere. Contaminants like lead, chromium, arsenic, copper, mercury, […] READ THE REST

The ClearUP can whisk away sinus pain from allergies in just 5 minutes Allergies are brutal, affecting about 30 percent of all American adults. While many only saddle sufferers with mild irritations like coughing, sneezing, a runny nose or watering eyes, some symptoms can be even more intrusive and significantly more painful. Sinus pressure is one of those unholy side effects, causing a pain that can stretch from […] READ THE REST