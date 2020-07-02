Review of the fantastically complicated 9Barista stovetop espresso machine

Coffee YouTuber James Hoffman reviewed the 9Barista stovetop espresso machine.
Here's a half-section illustration from the 9Barista website so you can see what's going on. It has two boilers, a heat sink, a coiled heat exchanger, and a spring-loaded valve:
It's available from the 9Barista espresso website for $385.
James Hoffman, “the weird coffee guy,” looks at the benefits of adding salt to your coffee. Usually you shouldn’t do it, he says, unless your coffee has the bad kind of bitterness. That’s because ordinary table salt can mitigate bitter flavors.
