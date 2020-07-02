Tesla denies reports of firing workers who chose to stay at home to avoid coronavirus risk in Elon Musk's factory

Elon Musk (Reuters / Stephen Lam, 2016) Elon Musk (Reuters / Stephen Lam, 2016)

On Thursday, Tesla denied media reports that it fired employees who chose to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, rather than expose themselves to possible infection at Elon Musk's California factory.

In a blog post today, “The Tesla Team” says it waived the company attendance policy for several weeks after obtaining approval to reopen factories, and offered employees "a window of time to stay home no questions asked".



Read the Tesla post:

Health and Safety at Tesla

The Tesla Team July 2, 2020

The Washington Post reported yesterday that three Tesla employees were fired after they chose to stay home from the Fremont, California, factory. Tesla is denying this, today.

More at Reuters:

