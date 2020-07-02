The original Star Trek crew visits Earth during COVID-19

Every item scanned as "Mr Potato Head" in glitch at department stores Yesterday, five large department stores in the towns of Lindsay and Whitby, Ontario, Canada had to temporarily stop ringing up customers because every item scanned at the register showed up as Mr. Potato Head. “A point of sale downloading error caused item names to appear incorrectly,” said Cathy Kurzbock, manager of external communications for department […] READ THE REST

The GOpure Pod Water Purifier is a whole new way to drink safe, clean water every time There was already enough concern about the healthy state of our drinking water before COVID-19. And while there’s no evidence that the coronavirus has ever been detected in the water supply, the general sense of fear surrounding any type of contamination is obviously at a fever pitch everywhere. Contaminants like lead, chromium, arsenic, copper, mercury, […] READ THE REST

The ClearUP can whisk away sinus pain from allergies in just 5 minutes Allergies are brutal, affecting about 30 percent of all American adults. While many only saddle sufferers with mild irritations like coughing, sneezing, a runny nose or watering eyes, some symptoms can be even more intrusive and significantly more painful. Sinus pressure is one of those unholy side effects, causing a pain that can stretch from […] READ THE REST