This Lincoln Project ad congratulating "Comrade Trump" is all in Russian

Voiced by a Russian actor, "Fellow Traveler" is a Lincoln Project anti-Trump ad that is narrated in Russian.
"The most important endorsement Donald Trump received in 2016 was not from your Senate leader, Mitch McConnell," starts the ad. "And not from your Congressman, Paul Ryan...No, Donald Trump received the most important endorsement in 2016 from our great leader Vladimir Putin."
"Our special services worked overtime to elect Comrade Trump," it continues. "We manipulated your voters to spread our glorious propaganda. And you, American dogs, were set against each other."
"Comrade Trump's campaign wisely accepted our help." He "gladly accepted the help of Mother Russia...Congratulations, Comrade Trump!"
One of Comrade Trump's first assignments to help puppet master Vladimir Putin came early with his "Make America Great Again" slogan. His base bought it. As The Lincoln Project tweeted yesterday, "Add ‘America First’ to the laundry list of scams Trump has sold in his life. It’s clearly Trump first, Russia second, and America last."
In this latest Lincoln Project ad, “Betrayed,” former US Navy Seal Dr. Dan Barkhuff says that months ago Trump chose to do nothing about Putin paying bounties for dead American soldiers in Afghanistan. “He chose to do nothing about it. Any commander-in-chief with a spine would be stomping the living shit out of some Russians […]
The Republicans behind The Lincoln Project are churning out anti-Trump ads on a daily basis, and their latest centers on the one scary truth that Trump shouted out at his failed Tulsa rally on Saturday: “When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said […]
Just a few hours after juicy morsels from John Bolton’s upcoming tell-all book, The Room Where It Happened, started seeping into the media yesterday, The Lincoln Project whipped up yet another anti-Trump ad. This one focuses on Bolton’s claim that Trump begged China’s Xi Jinping to help him win this November’s election. “China beats him […]
