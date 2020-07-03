Fun and rare 1939 color footage of Boris Karloff goofing as Frankenstein's monster

This rare color test footage of Boris Karloff goofing around during the 1939 filming of Son of Frankenstein is even more fun than the classic creature feature!
(via r/ObscureMedia)
Wow. So inspiring. Now make it real. From the official video description Vimeo: defund12.org | Black Lives Matter FIND WAYS TO DONATE DIRECTLY TO BLACK FOLX: nymag.com/strategist/article/where-to-donate-for-black-lives-matter.html An Ex-Cop Speaks Out: medium.com/@OfcrACab/confessions-of-a-former-bastard-cop-bb14d17bc759
Enjoy this blooper reel of some real “oopsy daisies” from early Hollywood productions, I sure did! And, if you liked that, here are a couple more similar compilations: via @hollywoodgoldenage
Additional $15M will go to third parties and nonprofits
