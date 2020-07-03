Paraglider takes off on his couch eating chips and drinking soda

Paraglider Hasan Kaval watches Tom and Jerry with a bag of chips and a can of soda as he sails over the Turkish Riviera on a couch. With no helmet and no seatbelt, Kaval looks like someone who's ready to settle in for the night -- except it's daytime -- as he changes into his slippers and stretches out his legs for his DIY flight. According to 9NewsAustralia, it took him two years to prepare for this flight, and besides the bumpy landing, it was as smooth as a kickback evening in the living room. (Forward to 1:15 in the video to see him launch.)
What’s your biggest gripe about power strips? Since most power servers like that are pretty standard these days, your beef probably isn’t about performance or connectivity. No, the biggest rap on trying to use many power strips is the curious engineering decision that often leaves multiple oddly shaped plugs and charging units unable to all […]
Between work, family obligations, and just getting to bed at a decent hour, we all have a lot on our plates these days. So, it’s easy for things like grooming and skincare to never be a high-priority issue. That is until they become a high priority issue. Like when your face constantly breaks out. Or […]
Today’s teachers extol the virtues of hands-on learning, the method of helping students, particularly the youngest children, learn through basic doing. From trial-and-error methods to practice honing their emerging skills, youngsters can soak up a world of learning opportunities when their developing minds are unleashed. While the thought of dropping a smartphone or tablet into […]