Paraglider takes off on his couch eating chips and drinking soda

Paraglider Hasan Kaval watches Tom and Jerry with a bag of chips and a can of soda as he sails over the Turkish Riviera on a couch. With no helmet and no seatbelt, Kaval looks like someone who's ready to settle in for the night -- except it's daytime -- as he changes into his slippers and stretches out his legs for his DIY flight. According to 9NewsAustralia, it took him two years to prepare for this flight, and besides the bumpy landing, it was as smooth as a kickback evening in the living room. (Forward to 1:15 in the video to see him launch.)