The Fresh Prince theme song as a tragic Irish pub ballad

Singer/songwriter Stefan Murphy of the Mighty Stef posted this video on his Facebook, asking an important question I'm sure we've all wondered at some point in our lives: what would the Fresh Prince theme song sound like if it were a sad folk lament as heard in an Irish pub?

If "Mr. Brightside" was a B-52s song This delightful cover was released a while ago, but I only just discovered it via Vanyland. The 3-song EP by the B-69s also includes B-52-esque covers of Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which are all just as fun. I’m just a big fan of anything “Mr. Brightside.” Image: […] READ THE REST

Here's a delightful ska medley of the Super Mario Otherworld music Jeremy Hunter A.K.A. Ska Tune Network is on a mission to make ska covers of everything. No exceptions. Like the Borg, ska will assimilate all. The latest — victim? Beneficiary? — of their quest is SUPER MARIO: OTHERWORLD, a popular ROM hack of the original Super Mario World for Super Nintendo. And this time, they […] READ THE REST

Who knew a Power Bagel might be the answer to all your plug-in electricity needs? What’s your biggest gripe about power strips? Since most power servers like that are pretty standard these days, your beef probably isn’t about performance or connectivity. No, the biggest rap on trying to use many power strips is the curious engineering decision that often leaves multiple oddly shaped plugs and charging units unable to all […] READ THE REST

Finally, skincare for men that isn't complicated Between work, family obligations, and just getting to bed at a decent hour, we all have a lot on our plates these days. So, it’s easy for things like grooming and skincare to never be a high-priority issue. That is until they become a high priority issue. Like when your face constantly breaks out. Or […] READ THE REST