Watch Jeanette go from pills to reefer to heroin in this 1961 anti-drug film

In "Seduction Of The Innocent," the inimitable Sid Davis tells the harrowing tale of Jeanette, who falls in with the bad crowd and through peer pressure gets into marijuana, pills, and ultimately sells her body for heroin.

Sid's most famous film is "Boys Beware," the anti-gay scare film made the same year, also with the help of the Santa Monica Police and the same deadpan narrator.

Voa A/V Geeks