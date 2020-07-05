Watch Jeanette go from pills to reefer to heroin in this 1961 anti-drug film

In "Seduction Of The Innocent," the inimitable Sid Davis tells the harrowing tale of Jeanette, who falls in with the bad crowd and through peer pressure gets into marijuana, pills, and ultimately sells her body for heroin.
Sid's most famous film is "Boys Beware," the anti-gay scare film made the same year, also with the help of the Santa Monica Police and the same deadpan narrator.
Police in Salerno, Italy made the largest drug seizure in history: 15.4 tons of amphetamines valued at US$1.12 billion. The Guardia di Finanza say that the pills—found inside three shipping containers at the port—were produced by ISIS in Syria. Scanners didn’t detect the haul but police knew to expect them. From CNN: “We weren’t able […]
On June 12th, 1970, Dock Ellis pitched a no-hitter for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres while he was high out of his god damn gourd on LSD. As he told the Ottawa Citizen: I can only remember bits and pieces of the game. I was psyched. I had a feeling of euphoria. […]
Spanish police arrested Nacho Vidal — a porn star with a side hustle making penis candles — for suspected manslaughter following a “mystic ritual” in which participants smoked the psychedelic venom of the Colorado River Toad. According to Vidal’s attorney Daniel Salvador, the fellow who died, photographer Jose Luis Abad, had “previously tried that substance […]
